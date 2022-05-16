The Sir Willie the Wiener dog documentary drops today

On Monday, Pearl Izumi announced the premiere of a a short “daschund’mentary” about Sir Willie the Wiener. The film gives a glimpse into what it takes to become the FKD, the Fastest Known Dog.

The film showcases Willie’s cutting-edge approach to training, recovery, equipment and the unique relationship he’s built with his training partner, former WorldTour racer and 2022 Belgium Waffle Ride Champion, Alexey Vermeulen.

Vermeulen is an American professional mountain biker gravel racer riding for Jukebox cycling. having ridden on the road for BMC Development Team.

If you like dogs, and like cycling, this film might be for you.