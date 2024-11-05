The staggering cost and challenges of removing bike lanes

The Ontario government is planning to restrict municipalities’ ability to install bike lanes and intends to remove key lanes in Toronto—a move that won’t come cheap.

Premier Doug Ford’s plan means the Ministry of Transportation will also cover the removal costs for affected cities. According to a recent Global News report, a City of Toronto spokesperson noted that adding lanes to Bloor Street West took three to four months and cost roughly $4.5 million.

The province’s legislation confirms plans to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street, University Avenue, and Yonge Street, while also tightening restrictions on building new lanes on arterial roads. Although the Ministry of Transportation has committed to reimbursing cities like Toronto for the costs of forced removals, it hasn’t provided estimates.

The challenges and cost associated with removals

Toronto’s bike lanes on Bloor Street West required phased installations over several months, totaling around $4.5 million. On University Avenue’s “Hospital Row,” the west-side lanes cost $130,000 and took nine months to complete, while east-side lanes, still under construction, are projected to cost $836,000. Yonge Street’s lanes, installed during the pandemic, were part of a $3.8 million city-wide cycling initiative.

Removing these lanes will likely match the original installation costs and present additional challenges due to infrastructure modifications made for the lanes. Margaret Parkhill, mobility director at Arcadis, explained that sidewalks and traffic lights were reconfigured around the lanes. “It’s not just about tearing out the lanes,” she said, noting the complexity and cost of adjustments like signage, pavement markings, and intersection changes. “It will probably cost as much as installation.”

Ontario government continues to use false or outdated data

In defense of the decision, the government claims the bike lanes contribute to congestion and relies on outdated data to support its stance. “The 1.2 percent of people who commute by bike shouldn’t be clogging primary roads for the over 70 percent who drive,” a spokesperson said. “We’re targeting lanes that worsen congestion.”

However, cycling advocates argue the data is misleading. The Trillium recently reported that a City of Toronto poll found one in 10 Torontonians commute by bike, with 70 per cent identifying as either recreational or utilitarian cyclists. The 2011 Canadian census reported only 1.2 per cent bike commuting across the Toronto census metropolitan area, a region including Burlington, Ajax, and parts of the the greater Toronto area with limited cycling infrastructure. In the same piece, Albert Koehl of the Toronto Community Bikeways Coalition said the bike-inaccessible areas skew the data while planner Anthony Smith suggested using 2021 census figures would be more accurate.

The reality of cycling in Toronto

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow opposes the bike lane removals, asserting they won’t alleviate congestion. “Limiting city powers isn’t the answer,” she said. “To tackle congestion and improve road safety, we need diverse transportation options. The province should focus on opening the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West LRTs. Which would make a huge difference in congestion.”

Not only will removing cost millions, but could also cost lives. “Ripping up our roads like this will make people less safe, make traffic worse, and put lives at risk. Full stop,” Toronto Chow said to CP24 at a rally.