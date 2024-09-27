The story of the Kamloops Bike Ranch

Nestled in the heart of Kamloops, British Columbia, the Kamloops Bike Ranch has become a hub for mountain biking enthusiasts around the world. Cheryl Beattie, president of the Kamloops Performance Cycling Centre (KPCC) and one of the original members of the Bike Ranch inception team, recalls the park’s humble beginnings. “The Ranch is a 26-hectare park located right in the city of Kamloops,” Cheryl explains. “It’s an iconic part of Kamloops’ mountain bike history, with a diverse set of trails, a jump park and a new Velosolutions pump track area.”

But the Ranch wasn’t always the well-organized park it is today. Its origins are rooted in an effort to manage the city’s growing collection of unofficial riding spots. “The idea was to provide a place for this kind of riding in hopes of curbing the random builds throughout the green spaces in the city,” Cheryl says. Before the Ranch, Kamloops riders had a passion for building trails, but there wasn’t a sanctioned space for these projects.

Bringing the vision to life

The vision for Kamloops Bike Ranch came to life in 2005 through the combined efforts of local riders and city officials. “It was a local team effort of riders to bring this project to fruition,” Cheryl notes. The project gained momentum with the inclusion of a UCI-compliant BMX race track, which helped secure funding from the City of Kamloops as part of their “tournament capital” initiative. This strategic move not only provided the initial funding for the trails but also helped the city embrace the growing biking culture.

The land itself became available through a creative land trade. “There were a few sets of dirt jumps in the area we now call ‘the corral,’” Cheryl explains. “The area was owned by a different landowner who made a land trade with the City of Kamloops, bringing a significant portion of the land we now have as part of the network.”

Global and local impact

Since its inception, the Kamloops Bike Ranch has grown into more than just a local hangout. Riders from all over the world travel to Kamloops each year to experience the Ranch’s trails, jumps and pump tracks. “The Ranch brings riders from all over the world all spring and summer long, so it has great tourism benefits for the city,” Cheryl says proudly. But beyond tourism, the Ranch is a community asset, giving local riders a space to enjoy their sport year-round. “I’ve spoken to a number of people who bought houses near the Ranch just to be as close as possible to the facility.”

The success of the Ranch also means there’s a constant need for maintenance and improvement. Luckily, a dedicated team is on the job. “We do have a seasonal paid trail crew that takes on the massive amount of continued maintenance and improvements riders have come to enjoy,” Cheryl says. The crew is funded through an annual agreement with the City of Kamloops, ensuring the park stays in prime condition.

Behind the scenes: the KPCC

Managing the Kamloops Bike Ranch is no small feat, and that’s where the Kamloops Performance Cycling Centre (KPCC) comes in. The KPCC is a non-profit organization that oversees the Ranch and manages the Pineview and Harper Mountain trail networks, as well as the Isobel Lake winter fat bike trails. “We are a board of seven volunteers who are all skilled, passionate about riding and trail advocacy,” Cheryl says. The group spends time fundraising to ensure the trails continue to evolve, including the development of new projects like the popular pump tracks.

The new pump tracks

The new Velosolutions pump track area has quickly become a favorite among riders of all ages. “They are absolutely bonkers busy,” Cheryl says with a laugh. “They are so popular and a huge success.”

The future

The Kamloops Bike Ranch continues to grow, bringing together the local community and international visitors alike. Cheryl has a simple request for those who visit and enjoy the park. “Come visit the Ranch, and if you like it, please consider donating to the KPCC. That way we can keep these great projects happening.”

For Cheryl and her team, the future is full of possibilities, and the passion for creating a world-class biking continues.

Shuttles

One of the raddest things about the Bike Ranch; Mostly Mental Shuttles.