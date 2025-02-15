The Tadej Pogačar Paris-Roubaix drama continues

Will he or won’t he do Paris-Roubaix? That’s the question on cycling fans’ lips about the chances of one of the greatest cyclists alive—or in history—Tadej Pogačar.

After he posted a video filmed by teammate Tim Wellens of him floating over the cobbles of the Arenberg Forest sector, the cycling world said, “wut.”

Pogačar has hinted at doing the toughest one-day race in the world, Paris-Roubaix, but he has been non-committal. “Not yet, but then again, you never know,” he said, acknowledging that while he dreams of adding the iconic race to his palmarès, but didn’t seem ready to commit to the 2025 edition either.

Pogi-Roubaix or nah

His fellow professional and friend, Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck, has added fuel to the fire that the UAE Team Emirates rider may be on the start line in Compiègne. After Pogačar rode not only Arenberg but in fact every single sector of the race, Philipsen had some thoughts.

“And you don’t do that for no reason,” Philipsen said to Sporza. “He probably has a specific goal in mind.”

Pogačar has won a lot of races— in 2024, he won the Triple Crown: the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France, and the world championships. In fact, he has almost won every race he’s entered. He has already taken several monuments and one-day races, but Roubaix has always been touted as one of the toughest. So surely, it’s on his mind.

More videos from Pogačar Roubaix recon, as he rode not only Arenberg, but all the Paris Roubaix sectors. 😍 pic.twitter.com/up2shzPYn7 — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) February 11, 2025

“I know Tadej, and he wants to check off all the big races,” the Belgian said. “It could happen this year. It’s not great for the competition, but for cycling, it would be a big plus.”

One thing is certain: Philipsen knows that if the world champion wants to take on Paris-Roubaix, he doesn’t need any advice—he’s a champion through and through, already having won another tough cobbled classic, the Tour of Flanders.

“Do I need to give him any tips? No, I’m not the right person for that. Don’t ask me anything about equipment or tire pressure.”

Paris-Roubaix takes place in less than two months, on April 13.