The “Tom Pidcock/Superman” girl just made the cutest video

You might remember how after the ‘cross worlds, a little girl named Daisy Adams from Bristol, England was spotted doing a spot-on imitation of Tom Pidcock on her mountain bike in a full-on Superman…er…Supergirl position.

The 4-year-old totally nailed it and collectively made cycling Twitter fall in love with the “pint-sized cyclist,’ her nickname. It was also a good reminder how pro sports can inspire.

Since then she’s become an impressive force on social media, posting all kinds of fabulous content. Not just cute stuff either, but some impressive riding on rollers, showing off her skills.

On Sunday, she (or most likely one of her parents) posted an absolutely adorable video of her riding her bike in Bristol, England, alluding to her very special and secret identity.

Do yourself a favour and watch Adams do what she does best: give us the content we didn’t even realize we needed until now.