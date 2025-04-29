The top-4 moments from the men’s Spring Classics

It’s almost May, which means the Spring Classics are over, and it’s time for the Giro d’Italia, the Tour, and the hot days of summer.

But let’s take a look at some of the incredible moments from the 2025 Spring Classics.

1. Tadej Pogačar’s insane attack on La Redoute

Seated, as everyone sprints on their hoods. He just… rides away.

El ataque de Pogačar en La Redoute. Es impresionante. Impresionante. Sentado en todo momento, cambia la velocidad por completo y abre un hueco enorme en apenas unos segundos.pic.twitter.com/I95DZR0TjS — David Sardinero (@davidsardinero) April 27, 2025

2. Tadej Pogačar’s insane attack on the Mur de Huy

Seated, as everyone sprints on their hoods. He just… rides away.

🏆Tadej Pogacar se ha impuesto en la Flecha Valona con un triunfo incontestable en el Muro de Huy. pic.twitter.com/tz2gRE2iLR — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) April 23, 2025

3. Tadej Pogačar’s insane attack at Strade Bianche

Seated, as Tom Pidcock sprints on his hoods. He just… rides away.

⚡ POGI GOES WILD! Huge attack by Pogi and Tom Pidcock cannot follow the World Champion!

🌈 The rainbow jersey is on his way to win in Piazza del Campo#StradeBianche @CA_Ita pic.twitter.com/w1GJnaXfkB — Strade Bianche (@StradeBianche) March 8, 2025

4. Tadej Pogačar’s insane attack on the Kwaremont

Seated, as everyone sprints on their hoods. He just… rides away.

Granted, the world champion was dropping some pretty inferior riders—just total losers like Mathieu van der Poel, Mads Pedersen, and Wout van Aert. Guys who are basically the Cat 3s of the pro peloton.

Still, some impressive riding from the promising Slovenian. I think he’s going places.

Honourable mention: Pogačar, riding in his first Paris-Roubaix, had a terrific performance, finishing second despite a crash. The world champion went down on the Pont-Thibault à Ennevelin sector with less than 40 km to go, allowing Mathieu van der Poel to ride solo to victory. Still, it was a strong result for the first defending Tour de France champion to race the Hell of the North since Greg LeMond in 1991.