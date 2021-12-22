The top ten Canadian cycling performances in 2021

It’s that time again when we look back at the year that was, and remember all the good stuff. 2021 has been another weird one, just like 2020, but we were treated to some pretty incredible sporting moments. There were all kinds of incredible rides by Canadian cyclists.

Here’s a look back at Canadian Cycling Magazine’s top ten moments on the road, track and ‘cross.

10. Adam Roberge’s gravel rides

The Quebec rider has shifted his career from the road to the dirt, and has had some great success. In 2021 he took a few big wins at the Big Sugar Gravel race, as well as the BWR Triple Crown of Gravel Champion (Belgian Waffle Ride G.C.) Roberge also signed with with Inspired athlete management group that helps find sponsors, working out racing programs, dealing with logistics and negotiating contracts.

9. Lisa and Ava Holmgren’s breakout year in ‘cross

The teenage twin sisters from Ontario had a great year in cyclocross, racing in their first World Cups in the elites. They also rocked the US circuit, including a win by Ava at the Pan American Cyclocross Championships, with Lisa coming in third.

8. Alison Jackson’s TikTok

Oh look, here’s the national champ dancing!

7. Lauriane Genest’s Olympic dream

The Montreal sprinter had a fantastic ride at the 2020 Olympics this year, taking the bronze medal in the keirin.

6. Maggie Cole Lyster’s success on the boards

Lyster also had a fantastic season on the track. The British Columbia rider had some stellar rides at the inaugural UCI Track Champion’s league, including a win in Mallorca in the scratch race.

5. Maghalie Rochette’s World Cup run

The season is not over yet, but the Quebec ‘crosser has had a great string of results, finishing top-ten in several races. She’s also finished on the podium twice. The current National champion, who was supposed to be defending her cyclocross title on Vancouver Island, instead had her best-ever euro result at a World Cup, coming second to current world champion Lucinda Brand in muddy Besançon, France.

4. Carson Mattern and Dylan Bibic’s rainbows

The two track riders made Canada proud by taking home two rainbow jerseys and a bunch of medals at the UCI Junior Track Championships in Cairo. Mattern took the stripes by winning the men’s scratch race final, and Bibic won the points race. Bibic will ride for the newly former pro continental team, Premier Tech in 2022.

3. Michael Woods polka dot day

The climber from Israel Start-Up Nation had a rough start to his Tour de France, crashing early on and wrecking his chances of a top finish in the general classification. But he then targetted the climber’s competition, managing to don the famous polka dot jersey on Stage 15.

2. Guillaume Boivin’s Roubaix ride

All of Canadian cycling cheered on the ISUN rider as he mixed it up with the best of the best at the toughest one day race in the world. The Quebec rider looked like he might podium before a crash took that chance away. He still rode well, finishing 9th, the best Paris-Roubaix result for a Canadian since Steve Bauer’s second in 1990.

1. Kelsey Mitchell’s Olympic win

The Alberta, native won gold in the sprint event in Tokyo, taking Canada’s 24th medal of at the games. Mitchell beat Ukraine’s Olena Starikova 2-0 in the best-of-three final at the Izu Velodrome.