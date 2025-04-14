The Toronto bike lanes may be safe…sort of

The bike lanes debacle in Toronto — and Ontario — may be turning a corner, for the better. After months of hearing how Premier Doug Ford and his government will not only be removing municipal governance on bike lane implementation, but also removing valued bike lanes in Toronto, there may be a compromise coming.

The never-ending story

Bill 212 was passed in Ontario in November 2024, giving the province authority to restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue — drawing criticism from cycling advocates. Formally known as the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, the law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

But now, it seems, either from the pushback or simply an election promise that was never meant to be, things could change. Dakota Brasier, spokesperson for Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, said the province is open to working with Toronto on car and bike lanes — as long as the city pays for its share of the infrastructure.

To what extent will Ford compromise?

Albert Koehl, co-ordinator with the Toronto Community Bikeways Coalition, called it a promising first step and said the hope now is for joint planning — and eventually, recognition that the city’s original route is the right one for building a better city and province.

Friends and Families for Safe Streets’ Jessica Spieker said she’s cautiously optimistic but concerned about how far the government is willing to compromise.

“If they’re stripping away any of the protective barriers and the speed-calming measures, then I don’t think it’s worth compromising on,” she said to the CBC.

She added that the current plan by Ford is “morally abhorrent.”

“It’s going to get people killed. It is going to shatter families and devastate individuals who are severely injured and who are not at fault,” Spieker said.

Cycle Toronto executive director Michael Longfield, whose group is leading a Charter challenge against Bill 212, is hopeful that by looking at data about the bike lanes, the province will realize the error in its original plans.

“I think we’re heartened to hear there’s talk of a potential compromise on this,” he said. “Mayor Olivia Chow herself seems very dedicated to keeping this infrastructure.”

Since the beginning of this threat to bike lanes, cyclists have fought back — first with an attempted injunction, and now with a Charter challenge launched by Cycle Toronto, to be heard Wednesday.

Just how much — or how little — the government is prepared to meet in the middle on remains to be seen.