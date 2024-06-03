‘The Tour de France: Unchained’ Season 2 is even better

According to a report in La Parisien, the second season of Netflix’s series on the 2023 Tour de France, is even better than the first.

This year, Tadej Pogacar’s UAE Emirates team opened its doors, allowing the viewer to get a closer look at the duel between the Slovenian and Jonas Vingegaard.

The series opens with an emotionally charged scene where Ben O’Connor of AG2R-Citroën learns about the fatal accident of his former teammate Gino Mäder during the Tour de Suisse. Visibly devastated, O’Connor reflects, “This death reminded us of our fragility.”

Remembering Gino Mäder

After the minute of silence by race director Christian Prudhomme, a more solemn Julian Alaphilippe confides, “We are nothing on Earth, even less on a bike. Just mentioning Gino gives me chills all over.”

The report in the French outlet confirms that the series also deals with some of the uncomfortable aspects of the race, after Vingegaard had a superhuman time trial in Combloux.

Jonas Vingegaard’s time trial

“At some point, the truth comes out. I answered you,” Marc Madiot says, after fans are left incredulous to the Dane’s perfomance. Then, looking into the camera, Vingegaard says, “I am clean. Even in a hundred years, nothing will be found in my samples.”

Speaking of Alaphilippe, Season 2 also delves into the very public rift between the Frenchman and the Soudal – Quick Step Manager, Patrick Lefevere. The Belgian boss had been critical in the media for the last few years, saying that the former world champion had underperformed and was not worth his salary.

Alaphilippe admits, “You want the truth? I was crap on this Tour.”

However, he does joke about his boss. “How much am I paid? A bit too much for Patrick, I think!”

The report in La Parisien also highlights some internal squabbles at Ineos – Grenadiers. By Stage 12 stages, Rodríguez was fourth overall. However Pidcock was over a minute behind and in eighth. Itt was then that the team made the choice to get behind the Spaniard, as opposed to the Brit. This apparently was not to the world MTB champion’s liking. The crew continued to film the arguments in the team meeting, which pissed Pidcock off.

“Cut the cameras,” Pidcock said. Then, according to the report, he reportedly defied team orders in the next stage to Grand Colombier, riding ahead of Rodríguez to finish fifth.

The second season of “The Tour de France: Unchained” will be available on Netflix in Canada on June 11.