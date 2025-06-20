The Tour de Suisse sprinters have their final day in the spotlight

Jordi Meeus, Red Bull’s Belgian, was the successful sprinter of Friday’s sixth stage of the 88th Tour de Suisse. Meeus took a stage of the Tour de France in 2023. With the GC battle rejoining on Saturday, Kevin Vauquelin kept safe in the yellow jersey.



The Course

Oh, sure, there were ripples all through the 187-km day from Chur to Neuhausen am Rheinfall, but the categorized climbs were over by the 80 km mark. This was the sprinters’ last chance.

You have to admire the pluck of 13th place Romain Grégoire. Having lost the yellow jersey on Thursday, he skipped away with three others on Friday in the breakaway. Mauro Schmid sopped up the KOM points on Cat. 2 Wildhaus. On the next Cat. 2, Hemberg, Schmid scored maximum KOM points again, the quartet just 2:15 up the road. Mountains classification leader Aleksandr Vlasov still had a 15-point lead.

The breakaway shed the former race leader and leaked time. A variety of teams pitched in at the front of the peloton, but fugitives clung on tenaciously, Schmid the last to relent inside the red kite.

Danny van Poppel led Meeus out and the Belgian delivered, holding off Davide Ballerini and Lewis Askey.

Saturday’s final road stage isn’t exactly larded with big climbs, but in the last 25 km there’s a 7.9-percent Cat. 2 preceding an 8.1-percent Cat. 3 summit finish.



2025 Tour de Suisse Stage 6

1) Jordi Meeus (Belgium/Red Bull) 4:10:24

2) Davide Ballerini (Italy/XDS Astana) s.t.

3) Lewis Askey (Great Britain/Groupama-FDJ) s.t.

2025 Tour de Suisse GC

1) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) 24:22:34

2) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Tudor) +0:29

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:39