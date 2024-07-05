The UCI gave a very silly fine to Julien Bernard during the TT

In a memorable moment at the 2024 Tour de France Lidl – Trek rider Julien Bernard rode through home roads and was mobbed by fans. As he rode the Stage 6 TT, the road was lined with supporters. He rode alongside them, reaching out to high five people; it was a beautiful moment in cycling.

Aaaaaaaaaaaaand the UCI fined him 200 Swiss Francs.

The fine? Inappropriate behaviour and/or damage to the sport. That’s Article 2.12.007-86 if you’re checking your UCI rules and regulations book.

A beautiful moment for cycling

Viewers on TV were treated to a wonderful sight seeing a cyclist being greeted by throngs of his supporters, and the Internet loved it. The fine folks in Switzerland did not, it seems.

It’s common during a stage race-especially the Tour, for a local rider to race ahead of the pack and greet friends or family. The pro will stop at the side of the road, give a kiss to mom or dad, or their partner. Maybe even their dog! It’s one of the amazing aspects of having an open air stadium.

The son of Jeff

Bernard is the son of French legend, Jean-Francois Bernard, so not only does he have fans from the present era, but the past as well. He also has a good sense of humour. His father, by the way, was ahead of his time. At the 1987 Tour de France TT that ended at Mont Ventoux, he did something that at the time seemed unthinkable.

He began the race on a time trial bike with disc wheels–only to change at the foot of the climb to get on a lighter bike. He would win the TT by a considerable margin. Back then, it was a strange sight–but as we’ve seen at the 2023 Giro, changing bikes (and even helmets!) can make sense if done quickly.

Totally worth it

Upon learning of the fine, he posted on X about it. “I am so sorry, UCI, for having damaged the image of sport. But I am willing to pay 200 Swiss Francs every day and relive this moment.”

Et désolé @UCI_cycling d’avoir porté dommage à l’image du Sport 😅 Mais je veux bien payer 200CHF tous les jours et revivre ce moment 😬 pic.twitter.com/lF5g7oViyx — Julien Bernard (@JulienBernard17) July 5, 2024

Check out the beautiful scene below.