The UCI increases percentage of their women committee members

The Union Cycliste Internationale has published the composition of its commissions that have been renewed for the 2021-2025 period after approval of the lists of their members by its Management Committee. One of the goals of the reorganization of the UCI commissions was to increase the proportion of women’s representation to at least 25 per cent. This goal has been exceeded as the percentage of women has now reached over 32 per cent on average (59 women for a total of 184 members) and varies between 20 per cent and 75 per cent depending on the commission.

Increase part of long-term plan

The proportion of women serving on the executive committees of the Continental Confederations has now reached more than 25 per cent, and the number of women on the UCI Management Committee has tripled, from two to six. These initiatives come on top of many others put in place in different sectors: parity in sporting programmes, the development of women’s road cycling, qualification for EDGE certification, which is the international reference standard for gender parity in the workplace, by the UCI, as well as the appointment of an Integrity and Education Manager within the Federation to fight against all forms of abuse.

“The UCI is committed to the promotion of women both in the sport itself and its governance. Greater female representation on the UCI’s commissions is a new concrete step in this direction, as were the elections of the UCI Management Committee by the UCI Congress in September which resulted in the percentage of women members increasing from 11 to 32 per cent (six women among its 19 members),” UCI President David Lappartient said. “I welcome all new members and look forward to working with them, and those who were already on the commissions, over the next four years.”

Katerina Nash re-elected President of the UCI Athletes’ Commission

The UCI also announced that the Czech athlete Katerina Nash has been re-elected President of the Athletes’ Commission by her fellow commission members. Her election took place during the first meeting of the renewed commission on Monday. Katerina Nash obtained 59 per cent of the votes, compared to 41 percent for Colin Lynch (GBR).

Katerina Nash was elected to the UCI Athletes’ Commission as a representative of the cyclo-cross discipline for the first time in 2017.