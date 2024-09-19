The UCI wants you to design your own rainbow jersey

In conjunction with the 2024 UCI road and para-cycling road world championships in Zurich, Santini Cycling and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) are launching a design contest called “Design the UCI Rainbow Jersey of the Future.” The winning design will be produced as a unique jersey and awarded to the contest winner.

The competition is open to everyone—graphic designers, design enthusiasts, and cycling fans alike—and will run from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m. CEST.

All things rainbow

Participants can submit their designs through social media and at Santini stands during the championships. Designs should incorporate the traditional rainbow stripes while maintaining the current five colors—blue, red, black, yellow, and green—in the correct order.

To enter, designers can download the official template online and submit their proposals by the deadline. A jury, including UCI director general Amina Lanaya, UCI brand and design manager Fabio Zeppetella, Santini Cycling CEO Monica Santini, Santini Cycling marketing director Paola Santini, and professional cyclist Elisa Balsamo, will select the best design.

The winner will be notified by email on Oct. 10, and their design will be produced by Santini, accompanied by exclusive products from the Santini x UCI line.

Although the rainbow jersey has been standardized in recent years, there have been some striking designs. Moreno Argentin’s painted version was particularly polarizing—people either loved it or hated it.

Moreno Argentin (Ita) winner of the World road race championship in 1986, held in Colorado Springs, United States of America. pic.twitter.com/iRRonVWL26 — The World of Cycling (@twocGAME) September 18, 2024



Some world champions, like Mario Cipollini, have also pushed the boundaries all things rainbow.

Mario Cipollini ottenne l’ultimo dei suoi 42 successi al Giro il 19 maggio 2003 a Montecatini #Giro100 pic.twitter.com/3pVXeKcTCb — Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 19, 2017



In the past, rainbow jerseys varied depending on the racing discipline. Mountain bike winners received a unique version, as did time trial and track champions.

Way back when, juniors even had their own design, featuring a V style.

Roger Hammond, world Junior cyclo -cross champion, Leeds 1992. pic.twitter.com/VIu0axVeVA — cycling archives (@mission753) July 27, 2017

There was even a brief time when the Olympic champion got his own jersey—Pascal Richard had one after winning the Atlanta games.

However, ultimately, the International Olympic Committee kiboshed it, citing trademark issues with the usage of the Olympic rings.

To enter the contest, click here.