The ultimate guide to perfectly straight handlebars

Getting your handlebars perfectly straight might seem like a small detail, but for those who obsess over the little things, it can be a mental challenge. While some methods rely on expensive tools, flawless alignment takes a bit of focus and technique. But anyone can do it.

Loosen the pinch bolts

Sure, holding the bars and kicking the front wheel will eventually work, but loosening the pinch bolts is a much better way to go about it. Before kicking your wheel into a taco shape, start by loosening the pinch bolts on the side of the stem. Loosening the bolts ensures the stem moves freely, allowing precise adjustments without unnecessary strain.

Align by sight

For those with a short stem (50mm or less), one effective method involves sighting down the back of the handlebars and lining them up with the fork crown. Be mindful of cables that might obscure your view—adjust them as needed to get a clear sightline. To fine-tune, use your foot to nudge the front wheel gently until everything looks aligned. Once you’re satisfied, tighten the stem bolts securely. This method works reliably for shorter stems but might not be as effective for longer ones.

Using visual reference points

When dealing with longer stems, the above method becomes less effective because the handlebars are further away from the reference points. Instead, try aligning the stem bolts with the front tire by sight. While this relies on good eyesight, it’s a quick and effective technique for many cyclists. For those who demand greater precision, however, there’s another option.

The straight edge

For unparalleled accuracy, use a long, straight object like a three-foot level or a stiff (and straight!) piece of wood. Position it against the fork crown, ensuring it’s perfectly parallel to the handlebars. If you really want to get into it, use some tape to attach the level or wood to your forks. Check alignment at multiple points along the handlebar, from the stem to the ends, to confirm everything is straight. By using wider reference points you can minimize errors and achieve near-perfect alignment.

Torque it up

After aligning your handlebars, tighten the stem bolts to the specified torque. Over-tightening can damage components, so follow the manufacturer’s guidelines. With the bolts secured, your bike is ready to ride with perfectly aligned handlebars.

Not enough?

If you still can’t get your bars where you want them, then you may have OCD. Thankfully, there’s a tool for that. The Staystraight uses laser techonology to make sure your bars are straight every time.