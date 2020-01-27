The unexpected reason Cycling Canada’s kits are blue

The baby blue of Team Canada’s cycling colours stands out distinctly from the red and white branding of other Candian disciplines. The shade of blue, not found in any other Canadian national branding, has been featured as the third colour in the iconic Cycling Canada kit designs since the 1960s. It was worn by three time cross country mountain bike world champion and Olympic silver medalist Alison Sydor, three time Olympian Jocelyn Lovell and track cyclist Curt Harnett, who won three medals at the Olympics. Gordon Singleton who was the first cyclist in history to hold the world records simultaneously in the 200-m, 500-m and 1000-m sprint races and Steve Bauer, winner of Canada’s first Olympic medal and numerous professional races also wore the blue white and red uniform.

Kris Westwood, High Performance Director at the Canadian Cycling Association, points out that cycling isn’t the only Canandian athletic discipline to use a design that distinguishes them from dozens of countries who’s national colours are red and white. Many Canadian sports disciplines, such as track and field, have integrated black into their uniform design. Alpine skiing in Canada has often used a bright yellow in their design, Alpine Canada’s signature colour.

Canadian Cycling Blue

The origin of the cycling blue is shrouded in mystery. Westwood says that the colour is commonly thought to represent the many Canadian bodies of water, such as the Great Lakes and Oceans. “Some say it specifically represents the three oceans our coastline touches,” he says. For a landlocked sport, water symbolism seems unexpected, but around the 1960s, when the first blue, red and white kits were released, Canada came very close to using a similar design for its new national flag.

The suggested flag was known as the “Pearson Pennant”, after Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson, who made it no secret that the design was his favourite during the 1964 Great Canadian Flag Debate. The blue bars of the flag reflect Canada’s motto, “From Sea to Sea”, and the design was used to eventually inform the final Canadian flag we see today. While there is no official connection from the kit to the flag, the shade of blue, and it’s symbolic meaning, are unmistakably similar and likely linked.