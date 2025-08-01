The Vuelta’s loss of Pogačar is Canada’s gain

It’s been a long season for Tadej Pogačar — more than a dozen wins, including two Monuments, podiums at races like Paris-Roubaix and Milan–San Remo, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and, of course, the Tour de France. His team said he was showing signs of fatigue toward the end of the Tour — and it’s not surprising. While he sometimes seems like he’s from another planet, he is, at the end of the day, human (we think).

Originally, he said he might ride the Vuelta a España for the first time since 2019. It would’ve mirrored his 2024 campaign, where he rode two Grand Tours — the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France — and won them both.

However, that’s not happening.

“After such a demanding Tour, we decided it was best to take a break,” Pogačar said in a team statement. “The Vuelta is a race I love — I have great memories from 2019 — but my body needs rest. I’m excited to return to Canada. Those races are beautiful, and they suit my style well. They’ll help me get back into rhythm for the world championships.”

So, no Spain — but yes, Canada. It’s a rare chance to see WorldTour pros — and one of the greatest cyclists of all time — in action. The world champ will instead target the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal in September, followed by the world championships in Rwanda.

If you haven’t been to the Canadian GPs, you should consider it. The courses are world-class and spectator-friendly. The Québec City circuit includes stretches once used in races like the Tour de Trans Canada and Tour de Beauce — it’s technical and punchy, and it always delivers a deserving winner.

In Montréal, the riders go up and down Mont Royal all day. You can camp out on the climb and see the sport’s biggest stars grind their way up. Each lap begins on Avenue du Parc and quickly hits the Côte Camillien-Houde — about 1.8 km long at an average gradient of 8 per cent.

Pogačar was disappointed not to win in Québec in 2024 — one of the few races where he missed the podium. He made up for it with a brilliant win in Montréal. Maybe in 2025, he’ll do the double? Either way, cycling fans are in for a treat this September when the only WorldTour stops in North America return to Québec and Montréal.