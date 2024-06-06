The Whistler Gran Fondo: An incredible cycling experience

The RBC GranFondo Whistler returns for its 15th year, standing as North America’s largest and most celebrated gran fondo. If you’ve never experienced it, consider trying this unforgettable adventure. With 7,000 fellow cyclists, the event showcases the sheer beauty and challenge of the Sea to Sky coastal mountain corridor.

The RBC GranFondo is a cycling ride for avid cyclists who want to add a challenging and beautiful event to their season.

A beautiful challenge

The breathtaking surroundings and total lane closures ensure a world-class riding experience, allowing participants to fully immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring panoramic vistas as they journey toward Whistler.

This event is not only about pushing personal limits and challenging yourself but also about celebrating the vibrant community of cycling enthusiasts. The rider finishes in Whistler’s stunning Olympic Plaza, where thousands of participants gather for incredible celebrations, making the RBC GranFondo Whistler a must-do for any avid cyclist.

Lots of options for every rider

There are several choices for the ride. The main events are the classic 122-km option, but if you want an even bigger challenge, try the 152 km Forte. Both of them traverse the beautiful Sea to Sky Highway. If you’re looking for something a little shorter, there’s Medio, a lovely 55 km-ride that starts and finishes in Whistler.

Your trip isn’t simply about the Gran Fondo itself, but a great visit to one of the most beautiful spots in Canada. Because there’s lots to do once you finish the event, and you’ll have earned some R and R. So make sure to add a few days to your visit to Whistler.

After the ride, there’s plenty to do for recovery and relaxation, making the event perfect for an extended adventure with your fellow cyclist friends. Accommodation options range from quaint townhomes and luxurious full-service hotels to secluded alpine homes and fully equipped vacation rentals. Be sure to book ahead, but rest assured, there are plenty of choices. Plus, there’s a special offer for 2024: stay 5+ nights and receive a free $200 dining voucher 5+ nights and receive a free $200 dining voucher.

Après ride

For post-ride relaxation, Whistler offers numerous spas where you can enjoy a soothing massage, unwind in a sauna or steam room, immerse yourself in a hot tub, or indulge in various pampering treatments, all set against the backdrop of serene mountain air. The next day, explore Whistler’s vibrant dining scene with a late lunch or brunch, followed by a day of adventure. In addition to even more cycling, you can enjoy paddleboarding, ziplining, and other exciting activities.

If you’re feeling a bit fatigued from the ride, you could also take a ride on the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, enjoy a gentle hike, or just chill by one of Whistler’s five beautiful lakes. There’s lots to do!

To start planning your race or learn more about all that Whistler has to offer, visit whistler.com/granfondo.