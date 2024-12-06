The worst-kept secret in cycling is finally out

After Ineos Grenadiers announced that Tom Pidcock would be leaving the team, Cycling Twitter™ was abuzz about where he would go. For months, he’d been linked to Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, with Daniel Benson even calling it a done deal on the same day. On Friday, it became official. He’s headed to the squad, joining Canadian Nick Zukowsky, by the way. Rumours of his departure swirled after his non-selection on the eve of Il Lombardia.

“This isn’t just a change of jersey; it’s the start of something special,” Pidcock said in a statement. “The chance to work with a team that’s growing, with incredible partners and brands, is something that motivates me. I can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve together.”

A fresh start

For Pidcock, this fresh start is about more than personal ambition; it’s about helping elevate the team and its partners. “I know the challenge we face, but it’s an adventure, and I’m excited for it,” he said.

At only 25 years old, Pidcock already boasts an impressive palmarès, with major victories across multiple disciplines. He won the under-23 Giro d’Italia and MTB World Championships in 2020, followed by an Olympic MTB gold in Tokyo in 2021. In 2022, he became the Cyclo-cross World Champion and took a stage win on Alpe d’Huez in the Tour de France, showcasing his incredible descending skills. Pidcock continued to shine in 2023 with a win at Strade Bianche, and in 2024, he added another Olympic MTB gold in Paris and victory at the Amstel Gold Race.

Q36.5 levels up

“We are honoured to welcome Tom Pidcock to the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team,” Team Manager Doug Ryder said. “Tom is a true embodiment of passion and competitive spirit. Qualities that resonate deeply with our team’s values. His extraordinary talent, both on and off the bike, and his proven ability to win at the WorldTour level make him a game-changing addition to our roster. We look forward to writing this next chapter together.”

Looking to take on new challenges, Pidcock is ready to embrace the opportunities ahead. “I love racing my bike. And I’m looking forward to making that a priority. Joining a team that believes in me and shares my vision of success makes this an incredibly important step in my career. Let’s make it happen.”

Pidcock has agreed to a 3-year contract and will join the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team for the upcoming pre-season training camp in Calpe, Spain, scheduled for January. The big question is whether the team will receive a wildcard entry to races like the Tour de France. With Pidcock on the team, you’d think that would be the case, but we won’t know for a while. Still, his arrival has definitely levelled up the ProTeam for 2025.