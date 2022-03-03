There may be a Drive to Survive-style Netflix Tour de France docuseries coming

Negotiations between Netflix and the Tour de France promoter, ASO are close to being final, according to a report in The Telegraph. The talks are between both ASO as well as eight WorldTour teams. Box to Box Films, the producers who were behind the massively popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive series, are attached to make the series.

This is not the first time that A docu-series about the Grand Boucle has been discussed. It’s also not the first time the streamer has been behind a pro cycling show. Netflix produced a six-part series about the Spanish team Movistar’s ups and downs in the 2019 season which was followed by a 2020 version, to critical acclaim.

The only thing that needs to be ironed out on such a project, is of course, money. The ASO is most likely asking for a small fortune for rights to their race. The WorldTour teams, the “talent” of the show also want some cash for their involvement. It would only make sense that the squads would get a piece of the pie, but it can only be good for the sport if the show replicated the success of the Drive to Survive series. Many have said that the F1 show not only brought in regular car fans, but those who were new to the sport as well. Given that Netflix is the most popular streamer in the world, it’s clear that many non-cycling fans would quickly get caught up in the drama both on, and off the bike at the biggest cycling event on the planet.

To watch the highs and lows of a bike race, the mental and physical exhaustion, the arguments within the team and management: it’s the kind of material you couldn’t write. Plus the sheer scale of the TdF, the fans and the action…this would be some excellent viewing.