There was already a crash before the Tour de France began

We are certainly used to crashes in the first week of the Tour de France–but not before the race even begins. Soudal – Quick-Step’s Jan Hirt had an unfortunate crash after a spectator who wasn’t paying attention hit him with their backpack, causing him to hit the deck.

“There are 100 rules for the team but someone with a backpack made crashing Jan Hirt between the signings and the bus,” Patrick Lefevere tweeted, along with a photo of Hirt’s busted-up face. “3 teeth broken.”

June 29, 2024

Although the Czech rider managed to start, broken teeth could make for uncomfortable sleep as well as eating–two crucial aspects for a stage racer. Hirt is a key support rider for Remco Evenepoel. At the Grand Départ in Florene, organizers apparently faced problems when fans went around barriers, entering the team area. Riders had to ride through large crowds returning from sign-on to their buses. During the chaos, Hirt caught his handlebars on a backpack and fell face-first.

Organizers of races continue to remind fans to be vigilant for rider’s safety. There have been many incidents in pro racing, some intentional, some not.

At Paris-Roubaix there was a bizarre moment when Mathieu van der Poel was away. TV footage showed a woman on the left side of the Dutch cyclist throwing a cap towards his back wheel about 42 km from the finish. Van der Poel was unharmed, but the incident could have caused a crash or slowed him down. The woman, wishing to remain anonymous, was in a VIP tent near the road, where several companies had invited guests.

At the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Hulst, people were throwing beer at the world champion as well. Ultimately MvdP would spit at them, fed up with the constant harassment. (Hawk Tuah?)

During the 2021 Tour de France, a spectator holding a “Allez Opi-Omi” sign caused a massive crash by stepping into the riders’ path. The incident injured several cyclists and led to widespread criticism of spectator behaviour at cycling events. The woman responsible fled but later turned herself in to authorities.