There was a dramatic diversion in the second stage of the Tour of Antalya

Serbian Dusan Rajovic took the victory at the second stage of the Tour of Antalya on Friday. Rajovic, 24, rides for Team Corratec, and won the 183.3 km Kemer-Antalya stage. But that wasn’t before a last minute change of course with 60 km to go.

The Tour of Antalya is a multi-day road cycling race held annually in Turkey. It falls into the UCI Europe Tour as a category 2.1. The first two editions were 2.2, before upgrading in 2020.

With 60 km to go, riders were riding on the left side of a boulevard, with a grass median between each road. Cars were beig stopped as part of the rolling enclosure, but there seems to be some miscommunication with the police and race officials. As you can see, riders had to do a little bit of cyclocross to ride over the grass section and continue on the road.

Thankfully, no one seems to have crashed. You can watch the action below.