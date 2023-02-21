Home > News

There were a whole bunch of bonkers new TT helmets at the Volta a Algarve

Some pretty wild lids were debuted in the final stage

Uno X time trial helmet Photo by: Uno-X
February 21, 2023
Daniel Felipe Martínez won the final time trial of the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta on Sunday, but the real story was some of the new aero lids. The race was notable as well as British rider Tom Pidcock had a dramatic near-crash that saw him round a corner and almost bite it.

Tom Pidcock dodges crash with wild TT wall ride

Somehow, he used his off-road skills to save it, and rode the wall before getting back on the road. But it would cost him some serious time. The Ineos Grenadiers rider would finish 19th on Sunday’s fifth stage Spain. That saw him drop from first overall to seventh in GC.

He was also wearing the new style of aero helmet which seems to be all the rage these days.

You may remember the Specialized helmet with the very unique neck fastener from the Tour de France in 2022. That got plenty of commments, but apparently it’s one of the quickest aero helmets out there.

Not every rider opted to use the “neck sock,” however.

But the Norwegian ProTeam, Uno-X defintely turned some heads when they showed up to the final test, a 24.4 km event in Lagoa. Their helmet sponsor is also Norwegian, named Sweet Protection. According to the team, the brand was established in 2000. It creates helmets and eyewear for cyclists, paddlers and ski and snowboarders. You can check the SP aero lid, and many more, below.