There were some really strange moments at the Tour de Romandie after a wrong turn

Some strange moments at the first stage of the Tour of Romandie when riders ended up at the wrong part of the finishing circuit on Wednesday. The gruppetto of the race was just looking to get to the finish and a nice warm shower when they somehow took a wrong turn.

Race marshalls stopped the riders and there was quite a bit of confusion with the riders. The GCN commentator confirmed they had gone the wrong way as they ended up at a T junction. There was not supposed to be one on the finishing circuit.

After some discussion with the marshalls, things were rectified and the riders found their way to the finish.

Ethan Vernon (Soudal- Quick Step) took the stage, a 170.9km race from

Crissier to Vallée de Joux. Canada’s Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) finished safely in the bunch in 44th.

Watch the bizarre chain of events below.