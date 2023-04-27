There were some really strange moments at the Tour de Romandie after a wrong turn
Riders were confused when they went off course
Some strange moments at the first stage of the Tour of Romandie when riders ended up at the wrong part of the finishing circuit on Wednesday. The gruppetto of the race was just looking to get to the finish and a nice warm shower when they somehow took a wrong turn.
Race marshalls stopped the riders and there was quite a bit of confusion with the riders. The GCN commentator confirmed they had gone the wrong way as they ended up at a T junction. There was not supposed to be one on the finishing circuit.
After some discussion with the marshalls, things were rectified and the riders found their way to the finish.
Ethan Vernon (Soudal- Quick Step) took the stage, a 170.9km race from
Crissier to Vallée de Joux. Canada’s Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) finished safely in the bunch in 44th.
Watch the bizarre chain of events below.
"Did we take a wrong turn?"
This group of riders encountered some unexpected complications on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie today, as they took a wrong turn on the finishing circuit around Lac de Joux.
Watch the full race replay over on GCN+ 👉 https://t.co/b1mOJ5qItX pic.twitter.com/OvcWRp1XaB
— GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) April 26, 2023