There’s an absolutely wild backpack to reduce drag out there

Would you like to ride faster if it meant looking totally stupid? Well, good news: there’s a new backpack out there that will accomplish both.

RAF, based out of Hong Kong, has introduced the most outrageous piece of cycling equipment (and yes, I know all about the ’80s. Trust me. Look at this total beauty by Franky Moz.)

“Experience a new level of cycling efficiency with our cutting-edge air-filled backpack, meticulously crafted to revolutionize your riding experience. Weighing in at under 300g, it’s feather-light, allowing you to breeze through your rides without unnecessary bulk. But its benefits extend beyond weight,” the company states on its website.

Because fashion?

Plus, you’re going to look cool, they say, because the pack combines “functionality and bold fashion.”

I mean, who doesn’t want to go out on the group ride with a giant garbage bag on their back? RAF claims that “our backpack is designed with contemporary aesthetics to complement your cycling gear and enhance performance. It allows you to express your unique style while providing a stylish accessory that seamlessly blends form and function on every ride.”

What is there not to love? I mean, who doesn’t want to ride with a giant air-filled backpack that “embodies the perfect fusion of performance, style, and sustainability? Whether aiming for speed, making a fashion statement, or prioritizing eco-consciousness, this backpack has you covered. It’s not just gear; it’s a symbol of our commitment to enhancing your cycling experience while staying eco-friendly and stylish.”

Aero FTW

Ram Air Fairing focuses on creating aerodynamic solutions for sports that involve high speeds and wind resistance. The company’s founder, a professional paraglider, aimed to enhance cycling performance by applying principles from paragliding.

The company states it is dedicated to improving performance through ongoing development. It seeks to extend its impact beyond cycling to areas like skateboarding, electric skateboarding, motorcycles, and skiing, with a focus on practical innovation.

Wanna help fund this ridiculous-looking thing? I mean it’s up to you, I guess. But I’ll be a dear and post the link to contribute in the spirit of innovation. You miss 100 per cent of the shots, etc. etc.

