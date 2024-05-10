There’s another new aero helmet and yes it’s weird

Helmetgate continues in full force. On Friday, during the first time trial of the Giro d’Italia, Ineos – Grenadiers showed another aero helmet that is arguably hideous.

In recent years, traditional aero time trial helmets have undergone a transformation—from the close-fitting, streamlined designs with large tails to rounder, broader, and sometimes more eccentric ones. While these new helmets might offer improved speed, the fashion-conscious may have reservations.

For 2024, Visma – Lease A Bike moved over to Giro, after previously donning Lazer helmets. This move from the brand renowned for outfitting Greg LeMond’s iconic noggin—especially when he sported a Giro Aerohead helmet to secure victory in the 1989 TT, outpacing the helmetless Laurent Fignon—undoubtedly sends a bold message.

The new oversized aero helmets definitely had people talking.

In 2023, the Scandinavian team UNO – X introduced a time trial helmet that appeared fairly conventional from the side but took on a resemblance to a mushroom from Super Mario Bros. when viewed from the front.

POC is known for its massive and somewhat outlandish aero helmet, which shares a similar profile. However, the helmet brand didn’t stop there. In 2024, EF Education riders were spotted donning aero helmets during road races—not just any aero helmets, but ones that seemed better suited for time trials, with minimal venting.

Then there was the now-banned Specialized head sock helmet. The helmet is still being used, but sans chaussette à tête.

Geraint Thomas was wearing a Kask Crono TT pro helmet, and the visor seemed to have some sort of fairings. His teammate Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) also was, but it wasn’t enough to stop Tadej Pogačar from stealing the stage from him in in a dramatic ending to the test.