There’s some cool new features coming to Zwift

Zwift is getting set to drop a few new features to its online platform, including Coffee Stop and Rider Teleport. Although the weather is getting better across Canada, mixing up a little indoor riding can help on rainy days, or when you want to do some hard workouts. Or maybe you’re just the person who prefers riding indoors all year. Either way, these new additions that are rolling out in the near future sound cool.

Take a break with Coffee Stop

We all know that when you’re doing a long group ride on Zwift you need a break. That could be to fill up your bottle, grab a coffee head to the bathroom, or maybe do a quick stretch. Zwift says with its new Coffee Stop feature ou can now pause your Zwift ride for up to three minutes. To do it is easy. All you have to do is activate it from the action bar or Companion app and hop off. Your avatar will stay in the group ride for 180 seconds. But don’t take too long or you’ll get dropped–or get bogged down with café legs!

Beam down to join your friends

This is pretty cool too. Rider Teleport means if you’re mid-ride, you can “teleport” directly to a pal who is also riding.

Zwift has also shared you can do the same with a RoboPacer, warm up, then jump to a harder RoboPacer when you’re ready to work.

Same goes for after an event. You can beam over to an easier RoboPacer for a cooldown. The only caveat is you have to make sure they are in the same world. This is in development as well, so stay tuned.

Highlight yourself

Another feature that is new and helps when you’re in a big group is Player Highlight. We’ve all been there, in a sea of Zwifters. “Where am I?” Player Highlight pinpoints your avatar, or Zwifters you follow, and ride leaders, with a halo that gets brighter in packed groups, and then fades when you’re alone.

To learn more, head on over to Zwift.com