There’s still a bunch of pro ‘cross left this year

Man, what an amazing ‘cross season we fans have had. Yes, Mathieu van der Poel has dominated beyond belief. Lucinda Brand has absolutely killed it. And our Canadian contingent—especially the junior men and women, and under-23 star Rafaelle Carrier—have made the maple leaf proud.

But it ain’t done yet!

Upcoming ‘cross races

There’s one last Superprestige race left: the Superprestige Middelkerke – Noordzeecross 2026. Junior men and women will be racing, along with elite women and men. Sadly, probably no Canucks—they’ve all headed back home for school, training, or Leafs games.

There are two more X²O races: the Trofee Lille – Krawatencross 2026 on Feb. 8, and on Feb. 15, the X²O Trofee Brussels – Brussels Universities Cyclocross 2026.

The last big ‘cross race of the year comes Feb. 22 with the Internationale Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle 2026.

The road race season is well underway, but you can still catch plenty of ‘cross races—short-sleeve skinsuits optional, even in February. To check in, go to FloBikes.com.

