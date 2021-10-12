Thibau Nys crashed out hard this past weekend

The 2021 UCI World Cup season did not start off so well for Thibau Nys, son of one of the greatest cyclocross riders ever, Sven Nys. Although the women had dry conditions, the men faced a wet and slippery ride which made some of the descents particularly sketchy. Nys went down hard on the pavement on the second lap, sliding into the barricades.

A closer look at the very nasty crash of Thibau Nys in round 1 of the #CXWorldCup in #Waterloo

🎥 @thibau_nys4 (IG) pic.twitter.com/YSyOl3SHi7 — Cyclocross Social (@Cyclocrosss) October 11, 2021

Thankfully, the worst of his injuries was a broken collarbone and Nys vowed on instagram he will be back, although it may be over a month before he returns to competition.

Marianne Vos won the women’s race, with Eli Iserbyt taking the men’s. The next installment of the UCI World CX Cup is tomorrow, in Fayetteville, Ark.