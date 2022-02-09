This 12-year-old rode jumped in with Tom Dumoulin and Rigoberto Urán on a tough training ride

Tom Dumoulin, Laurens ten Dam and Rigoberto Uran were out for a tough ride in Colombia when a 12-year-old decided to jump in. The best part? The kid hung right in there with the pros, who were both delighted and impressed.

Ten Dam then posted it on Instagram, with the young Colombian cyclist sitting in with the former world champ Dumoulin, Uran and a Jumbo-Visma teammate.

“I was feeling really good about myself following this group of champions,” the now-retired ten Dam posted on Instagram. “Then this kid turned up. Being 12 years old he followed our group for at least 15 km. Up, down, left, right. He didn’t drop. The amount of cycling talent in Colombia must be insane. Future TdF winner in 12 years. I think I spotted him today!”

This isn’t the first time a plucky young cyclist has decided to ride with WorldTour pros. You might remember in September 2021 when a young cyclist rode alongside the breakaway during stage seven of the Tour of Britain. Xander Graham sprinted on the sidewalk as the four-man escape rode beside him. As Pascal Eenkhoorn of Team Jumbo-Visma passed him, he handed Graham a water bottle and created a moment to remember not only for the young Scot, but for cycling fans everywhere. The young Scot’s performance even got him a spot on the new multidisciplinary JukeBox team.

You can watch the more of the young Colombian cyclist hanging in with the pros below.