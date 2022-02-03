This 4-year-old girl did a Tom Pidcock Superman impression and INEOS-Grenadiers loved it

On Sunday, Tom Pidcock of INEOS-Grenadiers took an impressive win at the world ‘cross championships. The multidiscpline rider added a cyclocross rainbow jersey to his Olympic mountain bike gold medal on Sunday, as he ran away with the elite men’s race at the championships, the first Brit to do so. Pidcock attacked on the fourth of nine laps and soloed to victory. It was Great Britain’s second gold of the Worlds weekend.

Children are the future, as the saying goes. Watching your heroes on TV or in person can inspire the next generation of cyclists. You might remember in September when a young cyclist rode alongside the breakaway during stage seven of the Tour of Britain. Xander Graham sprinted on the sidewalk as the four-man escape rode beside him. As Pascal Eenkhoorn of Team Jumbo-Visma passed him, he handed Graham a water bottle and created a moment to remember not only for the young Scot, but for cycling fans everywhere.

Epic moment! full-kit kid joins breakaway at Tour of Britain 2021 (bido… https://t.co/pOFiOtIPz7 via @YouTube — Kenneth Andrew Love (@KennethALoveK2P) September 17, 2021

The special moment just got better for Graham, as the next day he was invited to join the Dutch squad on the podium for the team presentation…in full Jumbo-Visma kit.

It turns out Graham may be someone to watch in the future. The Scot took the under-14 Scottish ‘cross championships. Now, he also landed himself on the multidisciplinary Jukebox team for 2022.

After the ‘cross worlds, a little girl named Daisy Adams from Bristol, England was spotted doing a spot-on imitation of Pidcock on her mountain bike a in full-on Superman…er…Supergirl position. The 4-year-old totally nailed it. It’s a good reminder how pro sports can inspire.

Who wasn't inspired by @Tompid line crossing? Daisy was there shouting at the screen so impressed and today want to do her version 'the SUPERGIRL' #cycling #cyclocross pic.twitter.com/gvWrtZ7ywH — Pint_size_cyclist (@biker_tiny) February 1, 2022

Is INEOS Grenadiers scouting the young Adams for their 2040 TDF Femmes team?