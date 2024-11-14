This 48-year-old has been racing for 26 years…and is still winning

Oscar Sevilla has one of the longest entries on procyclingstats.com. That’s because he’s been racing as a pro since 1998! The late Davide Rebellin is another—he turned pro in 1992 and retired in 2022 before the tragic collision.

Sevilla turned professional in 1998 with the Spanish team Kelme–Costa Blanca and had a major breakthrough in the 2001 Tour de France, where he finished 7th overall and won the Young Rider classification. He continued that strong form in the Vuelta a España, holding the leader’s jersey until the final stage, where he narrowly lost to Ángel Casero.

Not an entirely smooth ride

Sevilla’s lengthy career hasn’t been without controversy. Known as El Niño for his youthful looks, he was implicated in the Operación Puerto doping scandal. Despite being mentioned early in the investigation, he managed to keep racing, even picking up a win at the Vuelta a Asturias. However, just before the 2006 Tour de France, both Sevilla and Ullrich were directly tied to the case and banned from competing. His team at the time, T-Mobile, ultimately let him go.

He also raced for the notorious Rock Racing team—an American squad that didn’t shy away from hiring riders who had tested positive for hydroxyethyl starch at the Vuelta a Colombia. The substance is believed to be used as a substitute for blood plasma.

Racing for Medellín

But it seems like you can’t keep the 48-year-old, baby-faced Sevilla down.

He now rides for the Continental team Medellín and took a win at Stage 1 of the Vuelta a Ecuador—by sprinting, no less! (Who says you lose your kick as you get older?)

According to the Spanish paper El Comercio, before the 147.59 km stage, Sevilla fired up his team with a stirring speech by the starting line, saying today was going to be special.

After 40 km, there was a crash involving 10 riders, including his teammate Aldemar Reyes. Sevilla helped Reyes get back on his bike before taking off with Bryan Raúl Obando to take the win.

So, to all the masters out there who might be frustrated by the youngsters who kick your butt on the group ride, maybe you should try being more like Sevilla.

(Not too much, though… you know what I mean.)