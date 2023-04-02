This Bahrain-Victorious rider just got DQ’ed at Flanders for causing a brutal crash

There’s no shortcuts in cycling, as Filip Maciejuk learned. It’s common for cyclists to use the sidewalk or shoulder to try and avoid cobbles, or take a risk and move up. Well luck was not on the Bahrain Victorious rider’s side today. He tried to move up in the pack by riding up the shoulder–except it ended quickly and there was a deep puddle he got his wheel caught in. At 40 km/h, it’s definitely hard to control your steering and he veered right and caused a massive pile-up. GCN has reported that he is now out of the race.

It was at this point that Filip Maciejuk, knew he’d messed up. #RVV23 #RVV2023 pic.twitter.com/vHVtoSqumM — Anna Mac 👑🪱 🌈 (@AnnamacB) April 2, 2023

The Polish rider has since apologized.

I’m really sorry for my mistake and causing the crash today. I hope all those involved are in good health and safe.This should not happen and was a big error in my judgement. — Filip (@FilipMaciejuk) April 2, 2023

Watch the brutal crash below.