This Bahrain-Victorious rider just got DQ’ed at Flanders for causing a brutal crash

Multiple riders went down

This Bahrain-Victorious rider just got DQ'ed at Flanders for causing a brutal crash
April 2, 2023
There’s no shortcuts in cycling, as Filip Maciejuk learned. It’s common for cyclists to use the sidewalk or shoulder to try and avoid cobbles, or take a risk and move up. Well luck was not on the Bahrain Victorious rider’s side today. He tried to move up in the pack by riding up the shoulder–except it ended quickly and there was a deep puddle he got his wheel caught in. At 40 km/h, it’s definitely hard to control your steering and he veered right and caused a massive pile-up. GCN has reported that he is now out of the race.

The Polish rider has since apologized.

Watch the brutal crash below.