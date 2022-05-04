This Belgian pro used his ‘cross skills in a road race to avoid crashing and no it’s not Wout

Bingoal Pauwels rider Robeet Ludovic found himself in a break on the second stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk. And, like breaks go, there’s some moments which don’t go according to plan.

Ludovic found himself leading the escape around a bend and he took it juuuuust a little too wide. Thankfully, the dude knows how to ride on grass/grave/dirt/farmer’s fields and managed to keep it upright.

You can check out his month of May cyclocross race below.