This crash at the Euro track champs was so bad it broke the floor and needed duct tape

Track racing can be dangerous, both to the riders…and the actual track. At the women’s elimination race on Sunday at the European track championships in Munich, six riders fell in a nasty crash halfway into the race. World champion Letizia Paterno would need assistance from the paramedics, and racing was neutralized for 45 minutes.

At the recent Commonwealth games elimination race, there was also a nasty crash which saw several riders go over the barriers, including Canada’s Derek Gee. Several spectators were injured, including a young girl.

What was remarkable about the Euro champs was the damage done to the track itself. Given the speeds the women were riding, it’s not surprising that something sharp–maybe a chain ring or pedal, would dig itself into the wooden surface. Officials were scrambling to repair as it was clearly unsafe to ride on.

The solution? Good old duct tape. Check out the crash…and subsequent repair, below.