This cyclist and his adorable cat are the absolute hit of TikTok
Travis and Sigrid go riding everywhere together and the videos are the cutestPhoto by: @sigirides
Dog may be man’s best friend, but cats clean up their poop. Plus, as it turns out, some feline friends sure like to go for a spin. London-based cyclist Travis Wilson takes his cat Sigrid everywhere when he rides. And everyone, whether online or IRL, love the kitty. During the course of his rides he is stopped pretty much everywhere for photo opps with his cat.
@sigirides
A little ride to Frank Barnes School for Deaf Children… More on that later! 😸
The cat is held firmly and safely in place in a front basket, and even has goggles to prevent any wind burn to her eyes or face.
Here we have Sigrid who's 5 sent in hy @sigirides Frankie who's 10 sent in by @lauraglass1982 Ollie who's 7 sent in by @JudeTay06035087 and Little Prince who's 10 sent in by @BarkleytheTzu pic.twitter.com/eYGI70sOQ8
— Gladstone 🇺🇦 (@TreasuryMog) January 18, 2023
When it’s cold, Sigrid is sure to bundle up.
Quiet ride. Cold this week! 😺🥶
.#gatos #michis #kissa #pishi #kot #kit #chat #kedi #katze #gatto #katt #貓 #ネコ #고양이 #kucing #cats #cat #catlife #pets #catoftheday #sigrid #norwegianforestcat #london #cyclinglife #cyclingphotos #ebike #vanpowersbike
— Travis and Sigrid (@sigirides) January 18, 2023
The pair even go to the movies together.
Nelson says his bike is a fixie, so that he doesn’t have to worry about shifting gears and he always has a hand free to pet Sigrid.
Yep, I'm that guy. 🤷♂️😸
.#gatos #michis #kissa #pishi #kot #kit #chat #kedi #katze #gatto #katt #貓 #ネコ #고양이 #kucing #cats #cat #catlife #pets #catoftheday #sigrid #norwegianforestcat #london #cyclinglife #cyclingphotos #ebike #vanpowersbike
— Travis and Sigrid (@sigirides) January 13, 2023
The unusual pair are often called out by onlookers, given their Internet fame. “Hey, it’s that guy!”
On today's episode of "Shredding with Sigrid"… 🙀🚲
— Travis and Sigrid (@sigirides) January 10, 2023
Since cats pick their own hours, it’s not uncommon for Sigrid to want a little night ride, so Nelso has to abide.
Sigi was begging for a ride at midnight, so off we went… 😺🌙
.#gatos #michis #kissa #pishi #kot #kit #chat #kedi #katze #gatto #katt #貓 #ネコ #고양이 #kucing #cats #cat #catlife #pets #catoftheday #sigrid #london #cyclinglife #cyclingphotos #ebike #vanpowers
— Travis and Sigrid (@sigirides) January 9, 2023