This cyclist and his adorable cat are the absolute hit of TikTok

Dog may be man’s best friend, but cats clean up their poop. Plus, as it turns out, some feline friends sure like to go for a spin. London-based cyclist Travis Wilson takes his cat Sigrid everywhere when he rides. And everyone, whether online or IRL, love the kitty. During the course of his rides he is stopped pretty much everywhere for photo opps with his cat.

The cat is held firmly and safely in place in a front basket, and even has goggles to prevent any wind burn to her eyes or face.

Here we have Sigrid who's 5 sent in hy @sigirides Frankie who's 10 sent in by @lauraglass1982 Ollie who's 7 sent in by @JudeTay06035087 and Little Prince who's 10 sent in by @BarkleytheTzu pic.twitter.com/eYGI70sOQ8 — Gladstone 🇺🇦 (@TreasuryMog) January 18, 2023

When it’s cold, Sigrid is sure to bundle up.

The pair even go to the movies together.

Nelson says his bike is a fixie, so that he doesn’t have to worry about shifting gears and he always has a hand free to pet Sigrid.

The unusual pair are often called out by onlookers, given their Internet fame. “Hey, it’s that guy!”

Since cats pick their own hours, it’s not uncommon for Sigrid to want a little night ride, so Nelso has to abide.