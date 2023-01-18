This cyclist swapped his front wheel for a ski and it’s awesome

Do you like riding in the winter? Do you like skiing? Well good news, you can combine your two favourite sports. Riding outside can be daunting sometimes, and if you’re not prepared, a little bit sketchy. Having the right bike, whether it’s a fat bike or using studded tires, can help with grip. But still, you need to be a little cautious when you come across ice or snow. Riding in powder isn’t so bad, as long as there aren’t ruts underneath. Riding in the white stuff is a great way to mix up your training, work on your bike handling skills–plus it’s fun!

That being said, there’s always ways to make your ride in the winter better.

RuedaPedal posted a video of a great combination for cyclists who want to ride in the snow.

“Snow alert,” read the tweet. “This cyclist who was prepared for the weather changed the front wheel for a ski. No more falling with his incredible invention.”

Check out the ski-bike below.