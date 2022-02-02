This cyclist tried to stop the trucker convoy

Vancouver’s Tyrone Siglos rides his bike a lot, including riding up and down Seymour, Grouse and Cypress mountains in a 50-hour triple Everest attempt.

On Saturday, he used his bike a little differently, trying to stop a dump truck that was part of the convoy heading to Ottawa to protest, among other things, vaccine mandates and restrictions relating to COVID-19. The convoy began out West and headed across the country to the nation’s capital.

#Ontario – Thousands continue to converge as up to 50,000 #Canada 'Freedom Convoy' truckers rally in the capital city to protest mandates and other government measures. Some road closures and traffic slowdown in Downtown Ottawa pic.twitter.com/QuwMB8v2jD — CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) January 30, 2022

The protest began on Friday and saw the largest group of demonstrators on Saturday. The protest has caused disruption for Ottawa residents and has also resulted in the closure of local businesses, including the Rideau Centre mall.

Although there was a wide array of comments on Siglos’s Instagram post, many suggested it had “Tiananmen Square vibes.”

“Once again Vancouver you came through and had my back,” he posted on Instagram. “It was pretty terrifying being in front of a bunch of angry trucks. But seeing the thumbs-ups and nods of encouragement from passersby was all the support I needed.”

The protesters have said they will not leave Ottawa until all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions are removed by government.