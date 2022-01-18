This dog likes biking more than you do

Some people say they love their bikes more than their friends or partners, but there’s no way you can love your bike more than your favourite doggo.

In this clip, it’s pretty clear why a pupper is a person’s best friend. It’s true that dogs will be the most loyal pals you’ll ever have, but this little nugget takes it one step further.

Pro MTB rider, Alexey Vermeulen of Boulder, Colo. posted an adorable clip of what seems to be a perfect ride. Why perfect? Because not only does it look like a great day for riding, but he also had his best pal, Willie along for the ride. We aren’t sure of Willie’s watts per kilo, but who cares.