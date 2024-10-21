This Dutch rider keeps getting DQed

Jan-Willem van Schip was disqualified at the track worlds on Sunday, adding another DQ to his growing reputation.

The men’s elimination race saw van Schip disqualified for “insults, threats, and improper conduct” after being relegated for dangerous riding. Penalized for a close pass, he allegedly responded with profanities and obscene gestures at UCI officials. As a result, Dutch coach Nick Stöpler swapped him for Vincent Hoppezak in the men’s madison.

However that incident wasn’t a one-off. Not at all.

The Olympic headbutt

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Dutch madison team was disqualified after van Schip caused a crash that left British rider Oliver Wood feeling like a “crash test dummy.” Judges ruled van Schip had endangered another rider, leading to the team’s exclusion and a 1,000 Swiss franc fine for him. Wood, who crashed while waiting to be swung in from with Mark Stewart, said their chances of a comeback were wiped out. “All I know is I got hit really hard from behind by literally the biggest rider on the track,” Wood explained.

Think that’s the only time he’s been DQed? Wrong.

In 2021, van Schip was disqualified from the Baloise Belgium Tour after stage 3 for violating UCI regulation 2.2.025, which bans forearm support on handlebars outside time trials. His handlebars had been flagged earlier in the season as non-compliant, but his team failed to follow up with the UCI before the race.

Banned! Jan-Willem Van Schip’s Speeco Breakaway handlebars have been banned after just one day of use in the pro peleton.

What’s next on the banned list? Have the UCI made the right call here? Let us know 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZrTT3HMUmm — GlobalCyclingNetwork (@gcntweet) June 12, 2021

Following his latest DQ, van Schip expressed frustration, claiming he was robbed. But considering his track record, it’s hard not to question whether he’s learning from his mistakes.