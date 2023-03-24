This guy absolutely biffed it trying to keep up with the women at De Panne

There was plenty of action during the women’s Classic Brugge-De Panne on Thursday, and for one unlucky spectator, it was off the race course.

Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain/DSM) took a big win over Elisa Balsamo (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) and Lorena Wiebes (The Netherlands/SD Worx) in the 164 km race in Belgium. Midway through the race a man sprinted alongside the peloton. The amateur cyclist dressed in black and sporting a backpack was givin’ er to keep up withe WorldTour riders. He smiled and seemed to enjoying riding beside some of the best cyclists on the planet. But that’s when things went wrong. He loses his balance and crashes pretty hard.

Several of the riders looked back to see if he was OK.

Judging by the video, it looks like his chain may have slipped when he stood on the pedals. Hopefully the poor guy is fine now…apart from a slightly bruised ego.