This guy got absolutely clobbered by a bull at a gravel race

Having a beef with gravel races just got literal. At the Rock Cobbler bike race in California on Sunday, some cyclists made some slight errors in judgement by trying to ride past a bull which was standing on the trail.

Tony Inderbitzin, the cyclist who got rammed, told Cowboy State Daily that the bull didn’t only attack him. In total, four cyclists were smoked by the bull.

Inderbitzin’s encounter, however, is now on the Internet forever, as someone managed to get a video of it.

“I’m sore all over, mostly the neck from the second throw, I got whiplashed,” Inderbitzin told Cowboy State Daily after the race. “The list of what doesn’t hurt is my left arm and head.”

The bull didn’t just get the rider once, the big boy decided to go in for seconds on the poor dude.