This is the best victory salute ever
Check out the finish of stage one of the Tour de l’Avenir
Norwegian Søren Wærenskjold won stage one of the Tour de l’Avenir in France on Friday, and he had a wicked victory salute. He broke away in the final kilometre of the 121.6 km stage from
La Roche-sur-Yon and back.
The race is considered the Tour de France for u-23, and many famous riders have won it in the past, like Greg LeMond, Egan Bernal, and some Slovenian cyclist named Tadej Pogačar.
After such a great victory, Wærenskjold had every reason to be happy. The question is, has he been practicing this move, or did it come to him in the moment? Either way, chapeau.
Une célébration en maillot vert digne de Peter Sagan. #TDAV22 pic.twitter.com/yMiQHFGeFY
— Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) August 19, 2022