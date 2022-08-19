This is the best victory salute ever

Norwegian Søren Wærenskjold won stage one of the Tour de l’Avenir in France on Friday, and he had a wicked victory salute. He broke away in the final kilometre of the 121.6 km stage from

La Roche-sur-Yon and back.

The race is considered the Tour de France for u-23, and many famous riders have won it in the past, like Greg LeMond, Egan Bernal, and some Slovenian cyclist named Tadej Pogačar.

After such a great victory, Wærenskjold had every reason to be happy. The question is, has he been practicing this move, or did it come to him in the moment? Either way, chapeau.