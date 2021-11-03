Check out bike that Alex Dowsett is using to try and break the hour record
British rider Alex Dowsett is attempting to break the hour record Wednesday. The current record is 55.089 and held by Belgian Victor Campenaerts.
Belgian Victor Campenaerts breaks the hour record with 55.089 kilometres
The Israel Start-Up Nation rider is riding a Factor Hanzo. Tires wise, he’s running with Vittoria Pista Ora 23 mm, mounted on HED Volo. He’ll be pushing a 61-tooth Aerocoach chainring, with a waxed Izumi Super Toughness Kai chain.
His cockpit is an Aerocoach Ascalon, and he’ll be clipping into Speedplay Aero pedals. For that very long hour, he will be seated on a Simmons saddle. You can watch the ride on his Youtube channel at 6 PM E.S.T