This is what cycling in Vancouver is like right now

There’s a massive flooding right now in the interior of British Columbia, with the town of Merrit being evacuated as it is essentially under water, following torrential downpours. But there’s also been some pretty heavy rain in Vancouver.

Last one for now. Our hearts go out to all those in BC affected by the devastating floods. We hope and pray everyone is doing what they need to do to stay safe. Please, take care of each other.🙏❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/TMdFj5b0UW — 🇨🇦CanadaResists🇨🇦 (@Rob16921) November 16, 2021

Thankfully the forecast in Van is sun on Tuesday, but on Monday it was a different matter, with huge rain storms causing some pretty severe flooding.

Even worse, there were some big problems along the English Bay and Sunset Beach after a giant barge crashed into Vancouver’s famous seawall. The barge smacked into the wall just before Burrard Bridge, after it was unmoored following the storm.

That didn’t stop some brave cyclists from surfing their bike along the beach.