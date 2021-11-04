This is what it’s like to ride your bike in Paris at rush hour

Last week the Mayor of Paris announced that Paris would be a 100 per cent cyclable city by 2024. The past few years, like so many other cities in the world, Paris has been upgrading and expanding their cycling infrastructure. COVID19 made many cities rethink ways for people to commute, when travelling by public transport posed heightened risks of transmission, and cycling was an obvious conclusion. Additionally, with many gyms being temporarily closed, many people used their bike as a way to get fresh air and exercise.

From Bogotá to Kampala, from Paris to Sydney, the coronavirus crisis has forced regions around the world to reevaluate their mobility networks and create new space for (electric) cycling. Learn how these cities are adapting their streets to a new reality: https://t.co/idbwsMo9bv pic.twitter.com/9kzS6U3TH4 — Melissa & Chris Bruntlett (@modacitylife) July 17, 2020

In Paris, it’s definitely a “if you build it, they will come” situation. After the city created more cycle tracks across the city, Parisians flocked to them.

60% of cyclists interviewed on the roads in Paris began cycling last year after the installation of pop-up bike lanes. @Prefet75_IDF 🇫🇷 🚲 🎥 @briceperrin

pic.twitter.com/smQX4yds1q — Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) February 9, 2021

Even though the French capital added dozens of kilometers since the pandemic began, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo updated the city’s cycling plan that included an extensive list of updates for the city, including creating more cycle tracks, adding more bicycle parking spaces and increasing winter maintenance.

The changes have been implemented all over the city, with some roads that were previously used by cars being converted into bicycle only paths and tracks.

Move over Copenhagen and Amsterdam, there’s a new queen of cyclable cities.

How great does this look?

This is Paris at rush hour.