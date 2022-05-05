This Italian rider wore a wristband in solidarity with trans rights

The Giro d’Italia starts tomorrow in Hungary, amid some recent controversy regarding its stance on gay rights. The country passed a a new law that has banned discussion and distribution of any content in schools that is believed to promote homosexuality or gender change. The law went into effect in July of 2021, despite being admonished by many human rights groups in Europe.

This follows a history of strict rules in Hungary against homosexual rights. Gay marriage is not recognized in Hungary, and only heterosexual couples can legally adopt children. Although civil unions of same-sex couples was legalized in 2009, same-sex marriage is still very much banned.

W Il Giro ! pic.twitter.com/FWwDhYpNW2 — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) May 4, 2022

At the press conference on Wednesday, some journalists raised the issue of the LGBTQ2+ laws passed by Orbán to the Giro organizers.

The CEO of RCS Sport, the holding company of the Giro, Paolo Bellino, did his best to dodge the question. “I’m a sports organizer, I think that sport is the only moment in our lives as a society where everybody’s free to demonstrate their capabilities, and their passion. There are no barriers. I would like for the Giro d’Italia in Budapest to do the same thing.”

Should #Hungary be kicked out of the #EU? PM Orban, keeping ties to Russia, has tightened restrictions around media, academics, political opposition, NGOs, gay rights & migrants – such policies, flying in the face of the liberal democratic tenets of EU. https://t.co/WbaaBF8xyw — Ominous Anonymous (@DecipherDCipher) April 8, 2022

On Wednesday, at the teams presentation, some cycling fans on Twitter noticed that Grouparama-FDJ rider Jacopo Guarnieri was wearing a light blue, pink and white wristband, the colours of the Transgender flag.

The Italian rider Guarnieri’s wristband was welcomed by many on Cycling Twitter. “Jacopo you absolute king, we love to see it,” PBXscribes commented.

Eric Cox tweeted that the gesture meant a lot to those who followed the sport. “Thank you, Jacopo Guarnieri. This public support means a great deal.”

The Italian rider responded to the many positive messages with a simple acknowledgement. “Apparently if you share love (and respect), you get love.”