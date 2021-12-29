This little kid racing bikes just gave a primo lesson about never giving up

Cycling is not always about who’s the strongest, or fastest. No matter what happens, you can come across bad luck. A crash, a flat at the wrong time can leave the rider dropped and out of contention.

Michael Woods crashed early this year at the Tour de France, knocking himself out of contention for G.C. But he fought on and eventually won the polka dot jersey for best climber. Wout van Aert had a horrific crash in 2019 in the Tour de France, but two years later he won on the famous Mont Ventoux and the final stage on the Champs-Élysées.

Alejandro Valverde came back from a broken kneecap in 2017 at the TdF at the ripe old age of 37, and then ended up winning the world championships the next year.

In 2019, Marianne Vos abandoned the Women’s Tour after a brutal stage three. She would come back the next year and dominate on the road and dirt.

This kid might not be racing the Tour, but it’s a good reminder: never give up.

For some adorable inspiration, check this out.