This may be the worst lead-out ever

A smooth lead-out is a pretty essential part of any race finish. Having a few teammates fire it up in the finale and get you through to the final kick is a huge part of pro bike-racing.

You’ve seen it before, a train of lead-out men or women pulling fast to keep their leader in the mix, and then ramp it up in the last kilometre before the designated sprinter takes over and does what they do.

Of course, nothing always goes to plan in cycling, especially when there’s lots of corner and chaos.

At the fourth stage of the Tour of Valencia, there was a great example of how lead-outs can go south…fast.

Check out the disastrous finale below.