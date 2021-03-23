This week in “celebrities cycling”: Prince Harry rides an ebike and Rebel Wilson is injured after a dog ran into the bike lane

On Monday Mar. 20 Prince Harry was spotted riding an ebike in Montecito, California. The bike ride was the first time the 36-year-old has been seen on an outing in the two weeks since the Oprah interview with he and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Followed closely by a security team, the Duke of Sussex rode around his local streets in a casual athleisure-style outfit: Adidas track pants, New Balance shoes, a black hoodie and puffer vest, baseball cap and a mask.

Commuter ebike

Harry was riding a Rad Power Bikes RadCity Step-Thru 3, an electric commuter bike, which is described as “the ultimate electric commuter bike.” The bike comes with a quick lock mount feature for running errands (likely unnecessary when you have a security team), a 500W direct drive hub motor which runs for up to 72km per charge.

Many celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Robert Downey Jr. are also fans of Rad Power bikes, a North American ebike brand.

Rides with Archie

For the royal, some of the best moments of the past year have involved riding his bike with his 2 year old son, Archie.

“This year has been crazy for everybody,” he said in the Oprah interview. “To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and go for walks as a family and with the dogs—all of these things are just—I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides which is something I was never able to do when I was young. I can seat him on the back and he’s got his arms out and he’s like ‘whoah.'”

He added that Archie will point at things during these rides and name them (such as “palm tree” or “house.”) Markle noted that Archie’s favourite word at the moment is “hydrate”—which is good because if he gets into cycling (like his dad) it will be important for the little rider to remember to drink water.

Rebel Wilson injures foot cycling

41-year-old comedian Rebel Wilson was riding in London on Monday when a dog ran into the the road causing her to injure her leg. “F**k people who don’t have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!” Wilson wrote over a photo on her Instagram story. The image showed her propping up and icing her foot and ankle area.

She didn’t let the experience ruin her day though, posting another story immediately afterwords of herself cycling with a green helmet: “But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!!” she wrote on the video.