This YouTuber made some controversial observations about Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogačar

The YouTube account, “Cycling Stories” has posted a video that some are saying is quite contentious. In the video, titled “That NOT NORMAL 1-2-3 from Jumbo Visma in 2022 Paris Nice” the commentator addresses the recent victory where three riders from the Dutch team rode away from the field. Toward the end of the race, on the one of the final climbs Jumbo-Visma kept up the pressure. Wout Van Aert, Primož Roglič Christophe Laporte took off with Zdenek Stybar, but only the three Jumbo-Visma riders crested together. They would cross the line together with Laporte taking the win.

In the YouTube video, the commentator recalls several infamous races where three riders from the same team would ride to victories. First, he mentions the 1995 Fleche-Wallone. In that race, Gewiss Ballan team leader Moreno Argentin took the victory with Italian Giorgio Furlan and Evgeni Berzin finishing with him. In 1996, Johan Museeuw won his Paris Roubaix with his team mates Gianluca Bortolami and Andrea Tafi completing the all-Mapei podium.

The commentator then says that although those riders did not receive positive drug tests at the time, it was an exhibition of dominance that would seem suspect later when the 1998 Festina affair exposed systematic doping on professional teams in that era.

He then mentions how already this year both UAE and Jumbo-Visma have achieved similar hat tricks, admitting that they aren’t quite as dominant as the aforementioned, but nonetheless quite impressive.

The video then analyzes some of the recent performances by the leading riders of the pro cycling world right now, Pogačar and van Aert, along with some of his own strong opinions.

